As the ongoing hunger strike and protests launched by students of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) entered its 16th day on November 20, Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Nirmalendu Saha hinted that the semester-end exams for the odd semesters could be delayed until 2025.

Speaking to reporters, Prof. Saha stated that holding exams in December would be challenging, as students have missed two weeks of classes. He further noted that the semester-end exams are likely to be postponed to February 2025, after the winter vacation.

He further asserted that the faculty will hold a meeting pertaining to the issue within 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the welfare of students, essential services were resumed by the NEHU Non-teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA), Professor Saha told reporters.

On the other hand, Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma urged the agitating students to call off their strike, citing health concerns. He assured that the Centre has initiated a probe into the situation, further reminding that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has moved the Centre for necessary action.