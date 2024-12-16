The Vice-Chancellor of Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla has extended his earned leave by an additional 15 days, until December 29.

Citing unforeseen circumstances, the NEHU VC, in an email addressed to the university registrar, requested an extension to his ongoing leaves.

While Earlier, VC Shukla had extended his leaves until December 13, however, he did not resume his duties.

The extension of leaves comes as tensions in the university persist with students and faculty demanding the resignation of the VC, Registrar and other officials.

Amid tensions, the agitating students and members of NEHUSU, NEHUTA and other stakeholders had earlier announced that they would not allow VC Shukla to enter the university.

It may be mentioned that the inquiry report from the two-member committee dispatched by the Ministry of Education into the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within the university is still awaited.