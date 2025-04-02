Meghalaya Football Club has secured the third place at the 2nd edition of the Indo-French Tournament in Paris, France.

The boys of Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, who previously finished as runners-up in the prestigious Subroto Cup, demonstrated skill, resilience, and determination on the international stage, competing against top teams with a commendable performance.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma lauded the young footballers and their coach for their achievement on his official social media handle.

“This is a beautiful story of how small town boys with big ambitions can create magic everywhere they go! Keep it up, boys!” he wrote on X.

The team’s success underscores the growing football talent emerging from Meghalaya and reinforces the state’s position as a rising force in Indian football.