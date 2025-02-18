The Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme 2025 is currently underway in Shillong, with 27 participants from Mizoram engaging in cultural and leadership activities until February 20.

Organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the programme aims to promote national integration and cultural exchange among young people from different states.

The event kicked off on February 17 with a welcoming ceremony attended by key dignitaries. D Rapsang, Deputy Director of NYK Shillong, spoke about the importance of such initiatives in celebrating India's diversity and fostering mutual understanding among its youth.

DD Shira, Director of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, was the chief guest at the inauguration. He highlighted the significance of youth exchanges in strengthening leadership skills and cross-cultural connections, encouraging participants to apply their learnings to their communities.

The programme features a range of activities, including sessions with notable personalities, cultural performances, language learning, and visits to historical sites, providing participants with an enriching experience.