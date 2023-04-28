In the wake of one reported COVID-19 death in West Garo Hills, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has assured the public that the Government of Meghalaya does not have any plans to impose COVID restrictions. However, she has called on citizens to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 protocols in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The victim was a 41-year-old resident of Rajabala in West Garo Hills, who was rushed to Tura Holy Cross Hospital on April 22 due to complications of breathlessness and high fever. The Health Minister confirmed that a meeting was held with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday to discuss the vaccination of people in the state.

Lyngdoh informed reporters that the Department of Health has conducted sample tests on the victim's body, which confirmed that the cause of death was COVID-19. She emphasized that citizens should not panic, but rather continue to follow COVID protocols and seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms.

In addition, the Health Minister urged those arriving from other parts of the country to wear a mask for 5-7 days if they experience any symptoms. She also assured the public that the infrastructures created during the COVID-19 pandemic are ready to serve people in case the situation deteriorates.