Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18 said that North Eastern Council (NEC) has played a crucial role in uplifting the socio-economic and overall development of the northeastern states.

He said this while addressing the Golden Jubilee Meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya.

''Celebrating 50 successful years of #NEC

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji addressed the Golden Jubilee Meeting of North Eastern Council & mentioned that #NEC has played a crucial role in the uplifting socio-economic and overall development of #NorthEastern States,'' the Northeastern Council tweeted.

Celebrating 50 successful years of #NEC



Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji addressed the Golden Jubilee Meeting of North Eastern Council & mentioned that #NEC has played a crucial role in uplifting socio economic and overall development of #NorthEastern States.#50YearsofNEC pic.twitter.com/iZlXeiudMw — NorthEasternCouncil (@NEC_GoI) December 18, 2022

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh too attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of NEC graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Golden Footprints, a commemorative volume chronicling NEC’s contribution towards the development of the northeastern Region over the last fifty years was released at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of North Eastern Council (NEC) by PM Modi.

''It documents the NEC and its role in the development of the Region in 12 chapters, capturing its ongoing interventions and vision of the NEC,'' Biren Singh tweeted.

Northeast Council was formed by the Act of Parliament in 1971 and it is the nodal agency for the social and economic development of the North Eastern Region in India consisting of the eight states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2450 crores.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers and Governors of eight northeastern states also took part in the golden jubilee celebration of the NEC.

Also read: Amit Shah arrives in Northeast to attend NEC golden jubilee celebration in Meghalaya