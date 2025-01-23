In a groundbreaking moment for the Meghalaya Games, seven para-athletes – four women and three men – are making history by participating in the para-shooting event for the very first time in the competition's six editions.

Competing in pistol and rifle categories, these athletes are not only showcasing their prowess but also inspiring a new generation of sports enthusiasts in the state.

Defying economic hardships, these para-athletes, supported by the Shooting Association of Meghalaya and the Government of Meghalaya, have shown unyielding determination in their pursuit of excellence. The list of participants includes:

Pistol:



Manika Pasi

Yomiky L Nonglait

Fibisofronea Kharmusulman



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Rifle:



Wanjingkmen Tymsen

Daai Hunshisha Iawphniaw

Anjudica Thyrniang

Nengba R Marak

Speaking about their journey, interpreter Valentino Shullai revealed that the para-athletes were identified through trials held at the School and Center for Hearing and Handicapped Children in Meghalaya.

Out of 40 participants, nine displayed exceptional shooting skills. They were provided with free training and resources by the Shooting Association of Meghalaya.

Despite their talent and dedication, the para-athletes face unique challenges. Without shooting ranges in their native villages, practice is often limited to physical exercises and simulated activities during holidays.

Communication barriers also pose difficulties, as all athletes are hearing-impaired. To address this, coach Smt. Balari Rani learned basic sign language to connect better with her team.

"The para-athletes' gratitude extends to their school’s headmistress, teachers, parents, and the association members who have supported their journey," shared Valentino.

Taking immense pride in their inclusion in the state’s biggest sporting event, the athletes aspire to represent Meghalaya on national and international platforms. Their participation at the Meghalaya Games not only highlights the need for inclusive sports but also emphasizes the importance of infrastructure tailored to para-athletes, such as signal systems for communication during events.

This year’s Meghalaya Games set a new benchmark, with over 3,500 athletes competing for 1,600 medals across 23 venues, including those in Shillong and Laitkor. For the para-athletes, their historic participation marks the beginning of a new era in sports in Meghalaya, offering hope and inspiration to many others.

As they take aim and shoot for glory, these seven athletes are not just making history – they are breaking barriers and paving the way for an inclusive sporting future.