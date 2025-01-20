Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on January 20, launched the Early Child Development Framework, prioritising the people of the state as the 'center of all thought processes'.

He also launched the integrated ECD content package and training materials developed by Sesame Workshop in collaboration with the state government.

Speaking at the event, CM Sangma underlined people as the 'center of all the thought process and the vision behind the programmes'. He added that the programmes have been worked around the people for a holistic approach.

Furthermore, he acknowledged that the ECD mission, among other programmes will shape and nurture children starting from their inception, following which he urged proper implementation of the programme.

The team was also instructed to maximise the utility of existing institutional network to achieve the larger goal, expressing interest in inculcating foundational values in children and instill patriotism at an early age to build a responsible society.

The Meghalaya chief minsiter congratulated Sesame Workshop and the Meghalaya team for the extensive work in bringing the framework to life and for incorporating local culture and knowledge.

"The ECD Mission is a lifecycle approach from conception to 8 years, through the collaboration of key government departments and partners to integrate health, nutrition, education, and protection services, with a focus on play-based learning for lifelong success," the chief minister's office stated.

It was also informed that the comprehensive integrated ECD content package and training materials were tailor made to Meghalaya’s needs targeting frontline workers of the various government safety net programmes.