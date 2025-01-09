President Droupadi Murmu begins her two-day visit to Meghalaya and Odisha today, marking her presence at significant events in both states.

The visit, spanning January 9 to 10, underscores the President's commitment to engaging with key initiatives and celebrations across India.

On January 9, President Murmu will attend the golden jubilee celebration of the ICAR Research Complex for the North-Eastern Hill Region in Umiam, Meghalaya.

The event commemorates 50 years of the institution's contributions to research and development, particularly in enhancing agricultural practices and rural livelihoods in the northeastern region.

The following day, January 10, President Murmu will preside over the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

She will also present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, the highest honor conferred on overseas Indians for their outstanding contributions to various fields.



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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PBD Convention today in Bhubaneswar. Organized in partnership with the Government of Odisha, the convention, themed “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat”, highlights the vital role of the Indian diaspora in the nation's development. Delegates from over 50 countries have registered for this global gathering, which runs from January 8 to January 10.

As part of the celebrations, PM Modi will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana. Departing from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, the train will visit cultural, religious, and historical sites across India, fostering a deeper connection with the nation’s heritage.

President Murmu’s engagements and the PBD Convention are set to strengthen ties with the Indian diaspora and highlight the government's commitment to inclusive development and cultural preservation.