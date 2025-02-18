Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita showcased India's sustainable heritage weaves as he walked the ramp at Bharat Tex 2025, held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Margherita, who studied textiles before entering politics, wore an Eri silk shawl and waistcoat during the fashion sequence titled 'Earthloom - Threads of Heritage,' curated by Shillong-based designer Daniel Syiem.

"It was indeed a proud moment to wear our identity, the Eri silk at the show and present it to a diverse audience," Margherita shared on X, along with a video of his runway appearance.

The minister, known for championing indigenous and tribal textiles, reflected on the experience: "Strutting down the runway reminded me of my younger days, only this time, the spotlight was on our weavers and designers and their timeless creations."

The four-day event, running from February 14-17, brought together global industry leaders, policymakers, and buyers. It featured exhibitions, knowledge sessions, and interactive pavilions focused on sustainability, circularity, and digitisation in textile manufacturing.

The Aalekh Foundation and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry organized the showcase, which included fabric testing zones, product demonstrations, and masterclasses by craft experts.

Bharat Tex 2025 builds on its inaugural edition's success, positioning India as a leader in sustainable textile manufacturing across the global value chain.