A substantial fund of Rs 200 crores allocated for railway operations in Ri-Bhoi District remains completely untouched, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar confirmed during the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly today.

Responding to a direct question from MLA Adelbert Nongrum regarding how the amount received by Ri-Bhoi District Administration toward railway operations had been utilised, Dhar provided a surprisingly brief answer: "The amount has not been utilised so far."

The revelation raised questions about project implementation delays and administrative bottlenecks affecting infrastructure development in the district.

The funds were reportedly allocated for operations related to railway connectivity, which is considered crucial for enhancing transportation links in the northeastern state and boosting economic activities in the region.