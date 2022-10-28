Two suo moto cases have been taken up against the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People for violence at Laitumkhrah and Sadar Police station.

With this development, legal action will be taken against FKJGP for the physical assaults and vandalism of pedestrians and commuters.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo has informed that a show cause notice has been issued to FKJGP for violating the conditions of the rally held today in Shillong city.

Notably, several passers-by and non-tribals were attacked by masked men wearing FKJGP scarves who were part of the unemployment protest.

Following the incident on October 28, people were panicking in the commercial hub of the city like the Police Bazar and nearby shops.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tyngsong too took cognizance of the matter and condemn the incident.

“Police are on the job and we have instructed the SP to ensure that there is no untoward incident. We will have to wait for the updates from the police for the next course of action,” stated Tynsong.

Sending out a message to the leaders of FKJGP and other NGOs, Tynsong said that they are free to have a peace rally but please don’t create a law and order situation.

“I request FKJGP leaders or any NGO leaders have your meetings but please remember to control your members because we don’t want any law and order situation in the state,” he added.