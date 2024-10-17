Rural development professionals from across India will converge in Meghalaya next week for a five-day exposure visit focused on social audit practices. The event, organised by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), aims to showcase Meghalaya's successful initiatives and foster cross-state learning.

From October 21 to 25, participants will engage in field visits and interactive sessions at the State Institute of Rural Development in Nongsder. The Meghalaya Society for Social Audit and Transparency will facilitate the programme, offering attendees firsthand experience of the state's innovative approaches to social audits.

This marks the third such exposure visit organised by NIRDPR in the 2024-25 financial year. The institute's Centre for Social Audit designed the programme to promote the exchange of best practices among states and union territories.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with local stakeholders and gain insights into strategies that have contributed to Meghalaya's rural development. The visit emphasises collaborative learning and aims to inspire adaptations of successful models in other regions.