Representatives from a social organisation called Kutumba Sulakshya Parishad have raised serious allegations against local authorities and Christian missionaries in Meghalaya. According to a press release, the "moral, religious and spiritual crisis" faced by Hindus in recent times is not limited to Bangladesh and Pakistan, but also seems to be affecting parts of India.

The release states that the situation has become "very anti-human, anti-cultural, anti-social and significantly very unfortunate." The organization questioned, "Are the Hindus becoming the Guinea Pig of this world? Are the Hindus becoming the playing pet for foreign ideologues, foreign religions and even for the Indian administrators too?"

Kutumba Sulakshya Parishad has appealed to the Prime Minister of India and the office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to intervene, stating that a "naturally formed 'Shiv Ling' had been a place of worship and sadhana of Hindus" but this has now been disrupted.

The release also mentions that a "major section of people" belonging to the Christian community and "some so-called social organisations" have allegedly imposed restrictions on Hindu worship in the region, which the organization sees as deeply concerning.

The organization further claims that a protest seeking help from the Meghalaya State Authority on August 6th, 2024 was suppressed, and they were directed by the High Court to settle the issue.

the press release states that representatives from the organisation SENG KHASI HIMA MAWSYNRAM visited the Guwahati office of Kutumba Sulakshya Parishad seeking intervention to solve the issue. However, the representatives from the organisation claim their submitted documents "clearly highlight the inefficiency, inadequacy and lack of interest to the issue by the Govt of Meghalaya and related govt agencies."

In response, the organisation has demanded action from the Meghalaya state authorities to resolve the issue. However, the press release notes that the authorities have not been responsive so far, leading the organisation to threaten further protests and unspecified action before Christmas.