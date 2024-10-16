Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commended the North-East region's pivotal role in shaping India's development trajectory. He underscored the region's contribution to the nation's economic progress, unity, and cultural richness, declaring it as a critical player in the country's growth narrative.

"The North-East stands prominently on the nation's development radar," he stated, highlighting the rapid transformations brought about through the Look East and Act East policies. The Vice President acknowledged the region’s remarkable advancements in communication and infrastructure, citing significant improvements in connectivity and airport development as testaments to the government’s strategic efforts.

Amidst the applause for the North-East’s growth, Vice President Dhankhar also raised concerns about the increasing spread of misinformation, urging for a responsible approach towards public discourse. “Can we allow a freefall of information that has no factual foundation on public platforms?” he questioned, calling for accountability and caution in disseminating unverified content. He stressed that as Bharat emerges as a global power, maintaining integrity in information sharing is essential to uphold national values.

Emphasizing the importance of human resource development, the Vice President turned the spotlight on skill enhancement as a cornerstone for the nation's future growth. He described skill development not merely as an optional quality but as an urgent necessity for India to reach its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He noted the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and a significant budget allocation of ₹60,000 crores for internships aimed at empowering 5 lakh youth over the next five years.

"Villages and semi-urban towns should be the new skill hubs," Dhankhar asserted, stressing the role of local centers in boosting the nation's talent pool. He elaborated that true skill lies not in discovering or innovating something entirely new, but in making the best use of one’s inherent abilities. "Skill is the optimal exploitation of individual talent," he remarked, encouraging India to harness its human potential to achieve qualitative excellence.

Calling the youth "the most vital contributors and significant stakeholders" in the nation's vision for 2047, the Vice President reiterated their crucial role in driving India’s journey towards becoming a global leader.

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