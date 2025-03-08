A tragic fire broke out in Vairengte’s IOC locality around 3:30 PM, resulting in the death of an 89-year-old woman and the destruction of two houses.



The blaze engulfed two residences housing four families, but three of the families were not present at the time. Unfortunately, Lali, an elderly woman with mobility issues, was unable to escape and lost her life in the fire.



Upon noticing the flames, local volunteers immediately rushed to the scene in an attempt to control the fire. While they were unable to save the two houses, their quick response helped prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.



Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, while Lali’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday at 12 pm.





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