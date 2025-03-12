The All India Wine Producers Association (AIWPA) has welcomed the passage of The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Bill 2025 by the 9th Mizoram Legislative Assembly on March 10. The association hailed this move as a progressive step towards fostering the state's wine industry and unlocking economic opportunities for local farmers and entrepreneurs.

In an official statement, AIWPA emphasized that Mizoram, known for its abundant grape and fruit production, has immense potential for wine-making. The newly passed legislation is expected to position the state as a key player in India's wine industry while providing significant economic benefits to its agrarian communities.

"Mizoram’s climate and soil conditions are highly conducive to grape cultivation, making it an ideal hub for wine production in Northeast India," the statement noted.

Jagdish Holkar, President of AIWPA, praised the state government’s vision, stating, "We appreciate Mizoram's initiative to support the wine and beer industry. AIWPA looks forward to collaborating with the government to establish a structured policy framework for regulation, production, marketing, and promotion of locally produced wine."

Echoing this sentiment, Francis Sailo, AIWPA’s Coordinator for the North East Region, underscored the region’s potential. "The Northeast, particularly Mizoram, has immense opportunities for grape cultivation and wine production. We are committed to working with the government to provide technical expertise, training, and market linkages that will propel the industry forward," he said.

The association anticipates that this development will not only strengthen the local economy but also bring national recognition to Mizoram as a prominent wine-producing region.