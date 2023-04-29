The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making attempts to fight all 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly elections and is looking for decent and honest candidates to do so, according to a senior party leader.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram legislature are scheduled for later this year. "We are looking for good people with no criminal or corrupt records to run as party candidates in the next assembly elections." "We invite upright people who could be fielded by the party to contest all 40 assembly seats," Rajesh Sharma, AAP leader in charge of Northeast, said during a news conference here.

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The Election Commission awarded the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which has been in existence for almost 10 years, the status of a national party earlier this month. The AAP now governs Delhi and Punjab. If elected, Sharma said the party would focus on anti-corruption governance.

"Our chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has demonstrated that change is possible." "What happened in Delhi and Punjab can happen in Mizoram as well," Sharma added. Sharma stated that the party will seek to change education, enhance healthcare services and roads, create jobs, and establish a corruption-free administration.

The organising chairman of the AAP in Mizoram, Andrew Lalremkima, who accompanied Sharma, stated that the party, which established its foundation in the state in April, has been recruiting members since then.