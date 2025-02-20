Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 20 extended greetings to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day, recognising their cultural richness and contributions to the nation.

Taking to social media, Shah praised Mizoram’s deep-rooted heritage and the pride its people bring to the country. He expressed hope for the state’s continued growth and prosperity. Similarly, in his message to Arunachal Pradesh, he highlighted its breathtaking landscapes and diverse traditions, acknowledging its role in India's development.

Beyond symbolic wishes, Shah’s remarks underlined the Northeast’s integral place in India's cultural and economic landscape. To mark the occasion, he is set to inaugurate “Unity Utsav,” a festival in the national capital that will showcase the region’s art, traditions, and cuisine.

The event aims to foster cultural integration and national unity, drawing dignitaries and visitors from across the country.