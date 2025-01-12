The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Special Narcotics CID, recovered heroin worth Rs 9.51 lakh in Aizawl. Three individuals were also apprehended in this connection.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Ngurthanzami (29), a resident of New Champhai; Bikash Gharti (24), from Zemabawk S.A Veng and Lalramthara (37), a resident of Tuikual South.

The contraband was found in transparent white polythene carried by the individuals. The entire consignment, along with the apprehended individuals, was handed over to the Special Narcotics CID (Crime), Police Station, Aizawl, Mizoram for further legal proceedings.

"The operation was based on a specific input and was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics CID (Crime), Police Station, Aizawl, Mizoram," the release read.

In a press release, officials said, "Assam Rifles recovered 13.590 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 9.51 lakh and apprehended three individuals (one female and two male) (Ngurthanzami, age 29 yrs resident of New Champhai, Mizoram, Bikash Gharti, age 24 years resident of Zemabawk S.A Veng, Aizawl, Mizoram and Lalramthara, age 37 years resident of Tuikual South, Aizawl, Mizoram) from general area Zemabawk S.A Veng, Aizawl district on January 10," according to an official release.

On Friday, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Police and Tripura Forest Service, destroyed large areas of ganja plantation spread over 16.2 hectares in the general area in Boxanagar Forest Range under the Sonamura sub-division here in Mizoram.

The operation led to the eradication of 16,500 cannabis plants, valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh, said Assam Rifles in a press release issued on Thursday.