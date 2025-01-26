On the auspicious occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, the 20th Battalion of the Assam Rifles, operating under the aegis of the 23 Sector, achieved a historic milestone by unfurling the highest National Flag in South Mizoram.





The monumental flag, soaring at an altitude of 3,908 feet above mean sea level and standing 50 feet tall, was dedicated to the fallen heroes of the Assam Rifles and the freedom fighters of Mizoram.



The ceremony witnessed the enthusiastic participation of dignitaries, local residents, families of freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, school children, and personnel from the battalion. The event was infused with patriotic fervor, symbolizing a heartfelt tribute to those who laid down their lives for the nation.



In a touching gesture, the Assam Rifles felicitated the families of Mizoram's freedom fighters, honoring their sacrifices and contribution to India's independence. The event underscored the battalion's enduring commitment to the nation's unity and its motto, “Friends of the Hill People.”





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