On Sunday, Striker Dipanda Dicka scored a brace as Aizawl FC beat Indian Arrows 2-0 in their I-League match.

Dicka struck on either side of halftime to deliver his side the win.

The first chance of the game fell for Sibajit Singh of Indian Arrows within the fourth minute, but he wasn’t able to change over the opportunity.

The All India Football Federation’s developmental side made another chance within the 11th minute, but Taison Singh headed it wide.

Aizawl gradually grew certainty within the game and began overwhelming the midfield battle.

The first goal came against the run of play within the 42nd minute for Aizawl.

Full back Vanlalnghenga played a wonderful cross-field pass to Dicka and the Cameroonian striker made no botch in putting it past the keeper to break the deadlock.

As the half started, Aizawl struck once more to double their lead within the 49th minute when Dicka got on the conclusion of an excellent ball from Samuel Lalmuanpuia and put it calmly to the foot left corner.

Indian Arrows increased the bet in the look of goals but the need for a wrapping-up touch got to be clearly obvious even after making a few conventional chances.