Junior Under Officer (JUO) Jacksy Lalhminsangi, a young talent hailing from Chawngte, a remote village in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, has risen to prominence as a symbol of determination and cultural pride. Representing the Mizoram National Cadet Corps (NCC), Jacksy took center stage at the Republic Day cultural program in Delhi, delivering a performance that celebrated the vibrant traditions of her state.

Growing up in a village with limited resources, Jacksy's innate passion for traditional dance and music caught the eye of the 1 Mizo Battalion. Encouraged by their support, she embarked on a challenging journey to secure her place at the prestigious event. Despite facing rejection twice, Jacksy’s resilience and unwavering commitment propelled her to persevere. Her determination bore fruit as she earned her spot on the national platform, showcasing Mizoram’s rich cultural heritage to an audience that included dignitaries and citizens across the country.

Her mesmerizing performance on Republic Day not only captivated the nation but also inspired countless students from underserved regions to pursue their dreams relentlessly. Jacksy’s story stands as a testament to the power of persistence and passion.

A holder of the NCC B Certificate and a Bachelor of Arts student at Govt. T. Romanna College, Aizawl, Jacksy is now preparing for her C Certificate exam. Her journey serves as a beacon of hope, proving that with dedication and resilience, even the most ambitious dreams can be achieved.