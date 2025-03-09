In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling and illegal arms trade, security forces seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore and a firearm in two coordinated operations near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram’s Champhai district, according to an official statement released on Sunday, March 9.

The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, acting on intelligence inputs, conducted the raids and arrested two individuals in connection with the seizures.

In the first operation, a joint team intercepted a 19-year-old suspect in Zokhawthar on Friday and recovered 408 grams of heroin from his possession. The accused was subsequently taken into custody, as confirmed by Assam Rifles.

In a separate operation, another team of security personnel deployed near Zokhawthar seized a rifle from an individual. The authorities have not yet disclosed further details regarding the origins and intended use of the confiscated weapon.

The arrests and seizures underscore ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb cross-border smuggling activities along the India-Myanmar frontier. Investigations are underway to ascertain possible links to larger trafficking networks.