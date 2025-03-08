In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Indian Army’s 457 Field Hospital, under the 57 Mountain Division, organized a Women’s Health Awareness Session at the 1 Mizo NCC Battalion in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The initiative aimed to educate young women on essential health topics and reaffirm the Army’s commitment to women's well-being.

The session covered critical issues such as safe menstrual hygiene practices, the importance of self-breast examinations for early cancer detection, and the need to challenge societal taboos surrounding menstruation. Expert speakers provided guidance to participants, equipping them with valuable health knowledge.

To engage attendees and assess their awareness, a questionnaire was also distributed during the event. The initiative reflects the Indian Army’s ongoing efforts to empower women and promote a healthier society.



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