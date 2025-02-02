In a joint operation, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Excise and Narcotics Department, seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 9.99 crore in the Ngur area of Champhai district, Mizoram.



The operation, conducted on January 31, 2025, was based on specific intelligence regarding narcotics movement along the Ngur-Bulfek road.



During the area domination patrol, security personnel intercepted three suspects and, upon conducting a thorough search, recovered 3.33 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets.



The apprehended individuals, along with the confiscated contraband, have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings.





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