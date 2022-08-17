A 25-year-old man has been arrested for brutally assaulting his wife and infant in the Siaha District of Mizoram.

The incident came to light after a video showing the man brutally beating a woman with an infant going viral on various social media platforms.

The man has been arrested after the Mizoram State Commission for Women filed the case (Suo Moto) No. 45/2022 subjecting to 'Physical Assault on woman shown viral on Social media.

After a case has been registered, Mizoram police acting on information nabbed the accused Lalramdinsanga, 25 years s/o S.B Gurung (L) of Siaha Tlah-II from his residence. He is now in police custody.

The victim has been identified as Lalnunnemi (24) daughter of Ramthapuma Chinzah, New Siaha West in Siaha District.

The Mizoram State commission believed that the viral video in which the man was seen punching and kicking the woman, was an act of outraging her modesty.

The woman was seen being kicked and dragged in a 30-second video before collapsing on the ground.

The man also beat her with a wooden stick in the presence of his family members as the child cried out loud in fear.

The Mizoram state commission directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to provide a detailed report on the progress of the investigation and also the provision of medical aid to the victim and the child in case they sustained injuries.