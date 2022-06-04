AIZAWL: The Mizoram Police apprehended a 25-year-old woman from the Lengpui Airport on Friday for her alleged involvement in drug smuggling. This woman is from Aizawl's Bawngkawn neighbourhood and is on the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) "wanted list."

The offender was apprehended by security forces upon her arrival from Kolkata on Friday via an IndiGo flight, based on specific information. Meanwhile, according to an officer, she was handed over to the DRI for further legal action.

The woman, identified as Sabbathhlui, was wanted by the DRI in connection with the recovery of 3,900 poppy seeds, 4.1 lakh foreign cigarette sticks, and cosmetics worth Rs 1.5 crore from her home.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Mizoram Police wrote “On specific input, today, Lengpui Airport Security team apprehended one Sabbathhlui (25) of Bawngkawn, who arrived from Kolkata by IndiGo Flight. The accused is wanted in a case registered yesterday by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI),…1/3”

“who recovered Poppy Seeds (3900 Kgs), Foreign Cigarette (Effe Light of 4,10,000 sticks) and Cosmetics, valued approx. ₹ 1.5 Crore from her home. She has been handed over to DRI, Aizawl for further legal action Kudos DySP Victor and Team Airport Security…2/3” – it further added.