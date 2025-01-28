A man posing as a police officer and allegedly harassing a woman was arrested on the morning of January 25 in Aizawl's Thuampui locality by Bawngkawn Police.





The accused, David Laldinsanga (26), a resident of Sailulak village currently living in Aizawl's ITI area, donned a police uniform and carried a toy pistol in a holster attached to his waist belt. He approached the residence of Lalhmangaihsangi (29), a businesswoman, as she was unloading frozen food from a vehicle outside her home.





Claiming to have received "secret information" about contraband concealed within the parcels, Laldinsanga, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, began inspecting the goods and threatened to arrest Lalhmangaihsangi if she did not cooperate with him.





Police officers arrived at the scene and apprehended Laldinsanga, who was found wearing a police uniform complete with a black toy pistol resembling a revolver. His attire and the toy weapon were seized.





Laldinsanga, who has a previous criminal record of theft, has been remanded to police custody for 72 hours for further interrogation. A case has been registered under BKN-PS C/No 58/25 Dt. 25.1.25 U/S 204/205/319(2)/351(2) BNS. Investigations are ongoing.