Mizoram: AICSU cites historical records on Chittagong Hill tracts, Demagiri amid social media debate

The All-India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU) has issued a statement citing historical records and government documents concerning the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) and the erstwhile name of Demagiri, now known as Tlabung in Mizoram’s Lunglei district.

The statement comes amid recent discussions on social media platforms over the historical status of the CHT and the origin and administrative history of Demagiri. The AICSU said the issues should be examined on the basis of historical records and published evidence.

On the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the organisation said the area was historically administered under three recognised chiefs or Rajas during the British period — the Chakma, Mong and Bohmong Rajas. It said the Chakmas constituted the largest hill tribe in the region and that other smaller hill communities were subjects of, and paid taxes to, the three recognised Rajas.

The AICSU also referred to an early cartographic reference to the Chakmas. According to the organisation, a map of Bengal prepared between 1525 and 1550 by Portuguese cartographer Diego de Astor contained the name “Chacomas” on the eastern bank of the Karnaphuli River. The map was later published in João de Barros’ Quarta Decada da Asia in 1615.

Citing academic research by Prof Jangkhongam Doungel of Mizoram University, the AICSU said British intervention gradually altered the administrative and political status of the Chakma kingdom. It noted that in 1860, the British administration divided the Chakma kingdom into two administrative units — Chittagong and the Chittagong Hill Tracts — for administrative purposes.

The organisation said Chittagong was incorporated into Bengal as a regulated district, while the CHT was retained as a non-regulated district. It also pointed out that Chakma-inhabited areas existed in both administrative units at the time.

On Demagiri, the AICSU said the term was not originally a Mizo word and claimed that the name was derived from “Devagiri”, combining the Pali words “Deva”, meaning god, and “Giri”, meaning hills.

According to the organisation, the name Demagiri predates the name Tlabung and appeared in British official records with spelling variations including “Demagree” and “Demagri”.

The AICSU said the name was officially changed from Demagiri to Tlabung following a private member resolution moved by MLA Saitlawma during the fourth session of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly on September 27, 1973.

The organisation also cited historical accounts concerning the presence of Lushai clans in the area. Referring to Major Anthony Gilchrist McCall’s 1949 book Lushai Chrysalis, it said the Sailo migration and subsequent consolidation of Lushai clans had extended towards Demagiri by the early 19th century.

It further cited former Assam Governor Sir Robert Reid’s account in The Lushai Hills: Culled from History of the Frontier Areas Bordering on Assam from 1883–1941. According to the AICSU, Reid recorded that Demagiri was geographically within the Chittagong Hill Tracts but had been placed under the South Lushai Hills for administrative purposes under an order issued in 1892.

The AICSU said Demagiri and neighbouring areas were subsequently placed under the administration of Assam through a Government of India proclamation dated April 1, 1898.

The organisation also referred to Alexander Mackenzie’s The North-East Frontier of India and a June 30, 1879 notification of the Government of Bengal concerning the “Inner Line” of the CHT. It said the boundary described in the notification ran along the Tulenpui or Sujjuk River to its junction with the Karnaphuli River, “a little north of Demagiri”, which, according to the AICSU, established that Demagiri lay within the geographical boundary of the CHT at the time.

The AICSU said the historical references cited in its statement are based on published works, British administrative records and government notifications that are publicly accessible.

“There is no controversy surrounding these two issues,” the organisation said, maintaining that the historical position was supported by documentary evidence and had also been accepted by the Government of Mizoram.

The AICSU urged all concerned to consider the available historical records while engaging with discussions surrounding the CHT and Demagiri.