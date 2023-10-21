Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar directed all pharmacies selling Scheduled H, H1 and X drugs in the Aizawl district to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at their retail outlets.

Violation of the order will be strongly dealt with under section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the Deputy commissioner said.

This comes after a number of retail outlets were found selling Scheduled H, H1 and X drugs without proper medical prescription from medical practitioners.



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Schedule H1 stands for drugs to be sold on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. The pharmacist has to maintain a register of their sale. Schedule X stands for narcotics and psychotropic drugs to be sold on prescription of the registered medical practitioner.