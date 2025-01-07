Aizawl District Magistrate Er. Lalhriatpuia, on January 7, issued an order prohibiting the illegal/black market sale of petrol and diesel in the district.

Illegal sale of petrol is quite common in Aizawl city and other parts of the district.

The DM has issued firm order under BNSS Section 163 (1) that prohibits anyone without license to sell petrol and diesel.

The order stated that such illegal sale of petrol and diesel is against Section 5 and 6 of the Mizoram Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Prevention of Malpractices in Supply and Distribution) order; and anyone found selling such in the black market will be penalized under BNS Section 223.

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged his office staff to enhance public service delivery during a New Year gathering at the Chief Minister's Conference Hall.

The chief minister highlighted the need for excellence in governance while acknowledging his staff's contributions to the state's development.