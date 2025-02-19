Mizoram: Assam Rifles and Police seize heroin in Champhai, trafficker escapes
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized heroin in Champhai, Mizoram, during a joint operation on Tuesday. The trafficker escaped, prompting a manhunt and ongoing investigation
Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar Police seized a major consignment of heroin in Mizoram’s Champhai district on February 18.
Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces launched an area domination patrol in Zokhawthar, a known hotspot for cross-border smuggling.
On spotting the patrol, the suspect abandoned the contraband and fled. The recovered heroin, classified as Number 4, was seized and handed over to the police for further investigation.
Mizoram remains a key route for drug trafficking, with security forces intensifying operations to curb the trade. Assam Rifles, often called the ‘Sentinels of the Northeast,’ continues to crack down on smuggling networks while tracking down key operatives involved.
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