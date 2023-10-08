In a significant operation, Assam Rifles, under the supervision of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized a substantial haul of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes and liquors valued at Rs 26.86 lakh in the vicinity of World Bank Road (Zokawthar-Melbuk), Champhai district.

The joint operation, conducted by Assam Rifles in collaboration with Customs Preventive Force Champhai, was initiated based on specific intelligence. The coordinated efforts of the two forces resulted in the confiscation of 17 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes, 88 cases of beer, 15 cases, and 2 bottles of whiskey, along with 16 cases of wine.

The total value of the seized contraband, comprising foreign-origin cigarettes and alcoholic beverages, amounts to Rs 26,76,400/- (Rupees twenty-six lakh seventy-six thousand four hundred only). Following the successful operation, the entire consignment has been transferred to the custody of Customs Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings.