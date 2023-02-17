The Assam Rifles on February 17 arrested four people and recovered four endangered Burmese pythons and 2 green anacondas from their possession while they were smuggling them in Mizoram Champhai district.

The operation was carried out under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East)with a team of Assam Rifles based on specific information.

It needs mention here that the recovered Exotic animals were handed over to the Forest Department of Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on July 13 wildlife smuggler from the Champhai district was arrested by the Serchhip Battalion of the Assam Rifles on Tuesday, and two exotic pythons were taken from his hands.

When attempting to cross the Tiau River with crates containing the animals, the smuggler was apprehended. Two snakes, including a Ball Python and a Burmese Python, were taken from the smuggler by Assam Rifles men.