In a major haul Assam Rifles (East) recovered warlike stores in two separate locations in Niawthlang, Saiha District, and DC Circuit House in Lunglei, Mizoram.



13500 rounds of 12 Bore Shotgun and One NX 200 Air Gun was found in Niawthlang, Saiha District and 02× .22 Pistol and .22 Ammunition 50 rounds was recovered from DC Circuit House, Lunglei.

One person has been arrested in the search operation.



Earlier on May 1, 2022 Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of weapons and explosives, including 3,000 kgs of gelatine sticks in Mizoram’s Aizawl district and detained four people.



The seized arms and ammunition included three shotguns, five rifles, 20 boxes of pellets, 3,000 kg of gelatine sticks and 100 kg of gunpowder.