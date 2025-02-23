Assam Rifles, in a coordinated operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department, seized 57.69 grams of heroin worth Rs 40.38 lakh in Mizoram’s Lunglei district, officials confirmed on Saturday. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Acting on specific intelligence, security personnel intercepted a scooter in Lunglei town, leading to the recovery of the contraband. The arrested individuals have been identified as K Lalrinchhana, 28, from Salem village, and Vanlalruati, 23, from Ramthar village, both in Lunglei district. The accused, along with the seized narcotics, have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings.

In another operation, Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized counterfeit cigarettes worth Rs 42.5 lakh in Mizoram’s Chhungte area. During an area domination patrol near Ruantlang on February 22, security personnel discovered 1,250 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes hidden in a jungle. The contraband was subsequently handed over to Customs authorities for investigation.

Officials reiterated that these operations are part of Assam Rifles' ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and enhance security along the border regions.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles seized a massive 2,286.9 kg of marijuana in West Tripura’s Vijayanagar area. Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team executed the operation, dealing a significant blow to smuggling networks.

The confiscated marijuana, valued at Rs 10.29 crore in the international market, was recovered along with the arrest of two suspects. The apprehended individuals and seized contraband have been handed over to the authorities for further legal action.