In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles on October 15, acting on precise intelligence, successfully intercepted and seized a cache of war-like ammunition in the state of Mizoram. The operation took place in the general area of Tuvai Bridge in Saitual District, Mizoram, highlighting the ongoing efforts to curb the illegal transportation of arms and ammunition.

Acting on an information regarding the suspicious movement of war-like stores from Manipur to Aizawl, The Assam Rifles seized the war like stores. To thwart the illicit transfer operation, they established a Vehicle Check Post in the strategic area.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of an individual and the recovery of a significant quantity of ammunition. Authorities have confirmed that 20 rounds of ammunition were seized during the operation.

The apprehended person, along with the vehicle and the recovered ammunition, has been handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation.