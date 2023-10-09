Acting on specific input about the movement of warlike stores towards Myanmar through the Lungbun crossing, the 30th Assam Rifles along with Siaha Police launched a joint operation at around 02:00 pm yesterday, October 8, 2023.



The team spotted two unknown youths carrying some articles, and when they were asked to halt, the two miscreants dropped their bags and fled towards Myanmar by hurriedly crossing the Kolodyne River.

When the joint team approached and checked the bags they left behind, they found the below-mentioned items, but the two fellows could not be apprehended:



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1. Geletine : 100 nos.

2. Detonator : 100 nos.

3. AK-47 ammunition: 150 rounds

4. Wire (codex) : 10 metres

5. Battery cell: 10 nos.



The above items were produced at Siaha PS at around 10:15 p.m. last night by the joint team. Siaha PS Case No.69/2023 dt.8.10.23 us 25(1)(A) Arms Act r/w Sec.5 ES Act, was registered against an unknown accused for further investigation and legal action.