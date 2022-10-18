A Mizoram civil service official was detained on October 18 for allegedly abusing an elderly man after a video of the event went viral, police said.

Daniel Sailo, a 2014 batch official with the rank of undersecretary, was detained from his home on October 17 in Aizawl's Ramhlun region.

According to Aizawl Superintendent of Police C Lalruaia, Sailo was detained after a complaint was filed against him.

According to the reports, he was seen in the viral video throwing his wife's uncle to the ground following a furious altercation.

Reports claimed that Sailo was also heard assaulting the individual due to his rural origins and educational background.

On October 15, Sailo went to his in-laws' house in Tuikual North to beg his wife to join him back home.

His wife just left him, according to their relatives.

After the alleged video went viral, many state organizations, including the Young Mizo Association (YMA), chastised the government officer.