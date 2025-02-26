Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, during a meeting with NITI Aayog member Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, at Aijal Club, on February 26, asserted that the team's visit to the state would bring valuable opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Mizoram’s council of ministers, senior government officials, and NITI Aayog representatives.

Lalduhoma expressed his gratitude to Dr. Paul and his team for their visit, acknowledging the former's contributions to the nation. He expressed confidence that their visit would bring valuable opportunities for Mizoram.

Dr. VK Paul reaffirmed NITI Aayog’s commitment to Viksit Bharat 2047, emphasising the importance of innovation and sustainable growth. He commended Mizoram for achieving India’s lowest infant mortality rate over the past two years.

Officials from NITI gave presentations on key areas, including state support missions, digital transformation, aspirational districts, data analytics, the Atal innovation mission, women empowerment, and health and nutrition initiatives.

Pu Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary, Planning & Programme Implementation, also provided an overview of Mizoram’s initiatives to achieve sustainable development.

On February 27, Dr. VK Paul will launch the Northeast Chapter of NITI Aayog’s Women Empowerment Programme (WEP) at Mizoram University, followed by a workshop.