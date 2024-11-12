Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday inaugurated the 132 lakhs project of the Nagar Van Yojana (Urban Forest) scheme at Serchhip.

The Chief Minister said that the mountains and the surrounding lands are a prominent place for the first settlers of Mizoram.

He stated that though India State of Forest Report (IFSR) - 2021 reported forest coverage in Mizoram to be 84.53 per cent, the reality is that our State is the least forest-covered state in the northeast.



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Forest Minister Lalthansanga was the chief guest at the function, and Addl PCCF Kamal Preet chaired the opening ceremony. Sub-Hqtrs YMA President Kawlthuama delivered a speech while Thenzawl DFO R Lalnunrenga presented a technical report.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister visited Shalom Special School, Serchhip and handed over a Force Traveler (Mini Bus 21 seater), which he said was bought from the donations of people realizing the requirements of special needs children.

Furthermore, Lalduhoma stated that the Government is taking several steps to improve education for special needs children.