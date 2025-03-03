Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also oversees the General Administration Department (GAD), has issued a stern warning against the continued use of proxy employees in state government departments.

Addressing the issue in the Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister made it clear that both the proxy workers and the responsible officers would face strict action if found violating government directives.

Responding to a query from Thorang MLA R. Rohmingliana (MNF), Lalduhoma stated that the government currently has no official record of proxy employment in various departments. However, he acknowledged past instances where government employees had engaged proxies to work in their place.

“We provided a grace period for employees using proxies, instructing them to resume their official duties. If such cases are found in any department, both the employee and the officer in charge will face consequences,” the Chief Minister warned.



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He further emphasized that the administration had given ample time for adjustments, and those who continue to flout the rules should not expect leniency. “We have given everyone a fair opportunity, and if they choose to ignore it, they cannot complain about the penalties imposed,” he added.

To ensure accountability and efficiency within the state government, Lalduhoma announced that a Service Review Committee had been established in every department. He mentioned that if necessary, the committee would introduce a special voluntary retirement scheme for employees unable to continue their duties.

“Our goal is to ensure that those who are no longer able to work can retire with dignity,” he stated, underscoring the government’s commitment to maintaining integrity and professionalism in public service.

The issue of proxy employment has long been a concern in Mizoram, affecting productivity and service delivery in government offices. With the Chief Minister’s latest directive, the government aims to curb the practice and hold both employees and their superiors accountable for any violations.

The warning from CM Lalduhoma marks a significant step in reinforcing discipline and transparency in the state’s administrative structure.