Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is also holding the Finance portfolio, on February 13 presented the state’s budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 with a total layout of Rs 14,209.95 crore, which is an increase of Rs 201.80 crore from the last budget.

At the 11th session of the 8th Mizoram Legislative Assembly, the Finance Minister stated that the revenue receipts amount to Rs 11489. 63 crore and the capital receipts to 2723.32 crores.

The revenue expenditure amounts to 11068.76 crore which is 78.10 per cent of the total budget expenditure, and Capital expenditure amounts to Rs 3141.19 crore, which is 21.90 per cent of the total expenditure.

At a press conference, the Finance Minister stated that the Mizoram Resource Mobilization Committee had been formed to cut expenditure and create a better revenue source for the state, and the committee has reported that, a surplus of Rs 35.74 crore from various departments was collected by the state.

Also Read: Northeast India’s first racing track to come up in Mizoram

He also added that in the 2023-24 budget, an amount of Rs 595 crore has been set aside for the flagship program, the Socio-Economic Development Programme (SEDP)—300 crores for family-oriented SEDP, Rs 50 crore for the Healthcare Scheme, and Rs 25 crore for untied SEDP.

Meanwhile, The first-ever auto racing track in Northeast India will soon be accessible to Mizoram.

The Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), a department under the Ministry of Power, and the Mizoram State Sports Council have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to construct the REC-MSSC Motorsports Race Track and Sports Complex in Mizoram.

Robert Romawia Royte, the minister of sports, Er H. Lalzirliana, the vice chairman of the road and infrastructure board, and Dr K. Pachhunga, the vice chairman of the bamboo development board, paid a visit to the MSSC-REC Motorsports Racing track's ongoing construction in Lengpui on Saturday. They were accompanied by members of the Lengpui VC, the Mizoram Motorsports Association, and an NGO.