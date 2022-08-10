After concluding a crucial inter-state border meet in Aizawl, Mizoram on Tuesday, the Assam delegation led by minster Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal met Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga today.

Post the meeting, both the Assam delegation and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga have reiterated to solve the decade long border issues amicably.

Expressing his views regarding today’s meet, CM Zoramthanga said that both Assam and Mizoram are progressing towards peace and would like to forget the black chapters of border violence that took place in the past. “An amicable solution to the border issue is the need of the hour. We need to forget the past and look forward to positive developments so that peace and harmony prevails on both sides of the border areas,” said Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal while speaking to media persons.

Marking it a positive development and a progress towards peace, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga termed the border talks a success while calling the incidents that took place in the past unfortunate and which shouldn’t be repeated in the future.

“Well it was an unfortunate incident. That kind of things happened with Nagaland some time ago. But anyhow it will not happen again as we have good understanding with Assam. This will be a reminder that we have to solve our problems peacefully,” said Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

On being asked whether there are any future prospects of holding discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with regards to border dispute, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga remarks, “Well it will come by and by. Certainly we have a good progress. It depends upon my convenience also, maybe at the end of this month, or September I don’t know. When I will go to Delhi, I will inform Himanta ji, if we can sit for a discussion in Delhi. But it will certainly be a good step when the two CMs will meet and sit for a discussion together.”

For the unversed, Assam and Mizoram released a joint statement post a high level meeting held in Aizawl yesterday wherein both states agreed to resolve the border issue amicably and strive to maintain peace and harmony along the border.

Besides, it was also decided that the DCs of border areas will meet atleast once in 2 months. The delegates also agreed upon continued economic activities and cultivation along the interstate border despite administrative restrictions.