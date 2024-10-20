Commercial vehicle owners in Mizoram are gearing up for an indefinite strike starting October 23, 2024, in response to the state's recent hike in fuel prices. The protest comes after the government increased petrol prices from ₹93.93 to ₹99.24 per litre and diesel from ₹82.62 to ₹88.02 per litre, effective September 1.

Despite attempts by Chief Minister Lalduhoma to negotiate a compromise, the state cabinet has opted to maintain the increased rates. On October 17, 11 vehicle owners' associations convened and unanimously agreed to initiate the strike, reflecting deep frustration within the community.

The Mizoram government has defended the price hikes, stating they are essential to support social infrastructure development and road maintenance projects. However, the Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union argues that these increases place an undue burden on the public, particularly during a time when many are still recovering from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

The strike is expected to significantly disrupt transportation services across the state, as vehicle owners unite in their demand for a reduction in fuel prices. The outcome of this protest may hinge on the government's willingness to revisit its decision amidst mounting public pressure.

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