For the first time in Mizoram, conjoined twins were successfully operated at Zoram Medical College on February 22.

The operation was jointly performed by multiple medical professionals—a paediatric surgeon, a plastic surgeon, a general surgeon, and an anesthesiologist—in a 2-hour-long surgery.

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The medical team is headed by Dr John Lalliandinga, associate professor of surgery and paediatric surgeon, at ZMC.

The Siamese twins were born on February 9, 2023, in Lawngtlai District. Mizoram.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.