As the nomination deadline concluded on October 20, Mizoram gears up for an action-packed state assembly election, with a total of 174 candidates filing their nominations. The political landscape in the state is heating up as the key players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have taken center stage, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive electoral battle.

The BJP has officially kicked off its election campaign by unveiling its list of 40 campaigners, featuring some of the most prominent figures in the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton, and Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along. This high-profile lineup suggests that the BJP is gearing up for an intense political battle in the run-up to the Mizoram state assembly elections, scheduled for November 7.

In a significant development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also entered the Mizoram election arena. The party recently released its initial list of candidates, signaling its intent to compete in the upcoming election. According to the notification, key AAP candidates include Andrew Lalremkia (Aizawal North III), Vanlalmawia Vanchhawng (Aizawl West I), Joseph Biakthianghlima (Aizawl West III), and Lalngaihawma Pachuau (Aizawl South I).

Earlier on October 18, twenty-three candidates submitted their nominations, intensifying the pre-election political atmosphere. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) candidates led the way, with twelve party candidates, including the incumbent deputy CM Tawnluia, throwing their hats into the ring.

On October 18, the BJP surprised many by announcing its initial list of 12 candidates, two of whom were former leaders of the Mizo National Front (MNF). Vanlalhmuaka, the BJP's Mizoram state president, clarified that the party does not anticipate forming the majority government and has not entered into any pre-poll alliances. Decisions regarding future alliances will be made post-election by the central authority. He emphasized that no party will form the majority government.

The Congress party, in the meantime, has unveiled its candidates for 39 of the 40 seats in the state assembly. This announcement coincided with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Aizawl, where he is set to stay for two days. Notably, four out of five sitting MLAs have been retained, with only the Palak assembly seat seeing a change in candidates.

The Mizoram Congress Committee president, Lalsawta, is set to contest from the Aizawl West-III (ST) seat, while party leader Lalnunmawia Chuaungo is nominated from the Aizawl North-I (ST) seat.

The Congress has also made a noteworthy effort to promote gender and minority representation by fielding two women candidates and two candidates from the Chakma community.