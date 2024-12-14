Mizoram’s Excise & Narcotics Minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar, convened a special meeting on Saturday at the Lunglei DC Conference Hall to address the growing drug menace in the state.

The meeting brought together officials from the Lunglei district, representatives of NGOs, and members of the Mizoram Journalist Association to discuss ongoing anti-drug efforts and future strategies.

Minister Hmar emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and civil society, warning that without collective action, the fight against drugs would be lost. “If we do not act together, both the state and its people will face defeat,” he said.



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Reaffirming the government’s commitment to combating drug abuse, Hmar announced the establishment of additional Excise & Narcotics Department stations in the Saitual, Khawzawl, and Hnahthial districts. He also revealed plans to strengthen these stations with additional personnel and 18 new vehicles to enhance operational efficiency.

In a gesture of support, the Minister donated ₹10,000 to the YMA Lunglei Sub-Headquarters Anti-Drug Squad (SADS), acknowledging their efforts in the fight against drugs.

The meeting underscored the need for unified efforts to tackle the drug crisis and outlined steps to build a stronger anti-drug framework in Mizoram.