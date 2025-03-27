A fire tore through Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district early Thursday, March 27, destroying at least eight houses and four eateries in Diltlang village, police reported.

The blaze, which started around 1:30 am, prompted swift action from locals and police, who managed to contain it before it spread further.

Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties, but the extent of property damage is still being assessed. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. Diltlang village is located about 155 km from the state capital, Aizawl.

This incident follows another devastating fire on March 17 at Aizawl’s City Centre Treasury market, where flames consumed half of the commercial complex near the Assembly House. The blaze, which started around 3:30 am, destroyed 60 of the 120 small businesses, including vegetable stalls, clothing stores, and household item shops.

This incident adds to Mizoram's concerning fire statistics. Data released by the state's Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department in February showed 3,612 fires occurred across the state in 2024, damaging nearly 4,000 hectares of land. Of these incidents, 116 were forest fires, while 3,496 resulted from jhum cultivation practices.

According to the state's Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, 278 homes were destroyed by fires over the past seven years (2018-2024), resulting in 22 fatalities. Last year alone saw 40 houses damaged by fire, with four deaths reported. The highest property damage occurred in 2021, with 71 houses destroyed, while 2022 recorded the most fire-related deaths, with 15 casualties.